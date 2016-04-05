© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Arson Suspected in Five Fires Set Near Mt. Elden in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2016 at 12:21 PM MST
Coconino National Forest
Authorities in Flagstaff say somebody has been intentionally starting fires near the base of a mountain overlooking the city.

 

Flagstaff police and Coconino National Forest officials say they're seeking any information on three fires started Monday along the Pipeline Trail at the base of Mount Elden and two more fire started Tuesday morning in the same area.

The fires grew to about a tenth of an acre before being put out and officials say they didn't pose any threat to nearby neighborhoods.

Officials ask that anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or who may have information about the cause of the fires, call Forest Service Law Enforcement at (928) 527-3511, or Silent Witness at (877) 29-CRIME, or (928) 774-6111.

