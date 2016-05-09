Search Team Finds Body Of Missing ASU Professor In Oak Creek Canyon

Authorities say a rescue team has found the body of an Arizona State University professor who had been reported missing from a northern Arizona campground.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say in a news release the body of 59-year-old Debra Ann Schwartz was found about 11:10 a.m. Sunday in an unnamed slot canyon. She was about a half-mile from her camping spot in the Pine Flat Campground in Oak Creek Canyon.

The sheriff's office received a call from the campground about 9 a.m. Friday when Schwartz failed to check out as scheduled.

Search teams had to rappel to reach Schwartz's body. Sheriff's officials say she was found in extremely rough terrain.

A cause and manner of death have not been determined. Schwartz, of Tempe, taught English at ASU.