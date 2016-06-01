Officials Managing Bert Fire In Kaibab National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service has discovered a new, small wildfire burning in Kaibab National Forest.

The Bert Fire has grown to about 50 acres and is located about 10 miles southeast of the community of Valle in Coconino County.

Forestry officials discovered the fire on Sunday and are managing it to reduce the accumulation of dry debris that can cause a more severe fire.

Officials say allowing the fire to burn will also improve wildlife habitat and the overall health of the forest. It's primarily burning in pinion and juniper woodland. Lightning ignited the fire.

They say the fire will likely grow in coming days as drier, warmer weather moves into the state.