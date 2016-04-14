© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Ducey Warns Of Increased Potential For Wildfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 14, 2016 at 7:16 AM MST
Arizona officials say a few more months of hot, dry weather is all it could take for the state to face a significant wildfire threat this year.

Gov. Doug Ducey was joined by forest and fire officials Wednesday to offer their annual predictions for the wildfire season.

Officials says two years of minimal fires, combined with above average rainfall and the growth of grasses, weeds and brush could lead to wildfires in communities across the state.

The state has seen nearly 300 fires this year that burned more than 21,000 acres. That's double the number of fires that occurred by this time last year.

State Forester Jeff Whitney said it could be a relatively moderate fire season if the state has regular storms like it did last year.

