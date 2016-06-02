© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Bear Claws Camper Near Cherry Creek In Young

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 2, 2016 at 7:57 AM MST
  State wildlife officials say a man was scratched through his sleeping bag by a bear at a camping area in north-central Arizona.

They say the bear was investigating the man's camp early Wednesday and pawed at the sleeping bag near Cherry Creek in Young, Arizona.

Bear spray was used and the animal retreated.

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials say the man in his 20s was treated at a hospital and released. His name wasn't immediately released.

They believe the bear was small and possibly young.

The camp area is used by the Anasazi Foundation as part of its program.

After the incident, other campers and Anasazi members told Game and Fish officers that several bears had been seen in the campground area over the Memorial Day weekend.

bearsArizona Department of Game and FishTonto National Forest
Associated Press

