Cedar Fire Still Threatens Communities

Firefighters are working to secure the eastern flank of a wildfire that still threatens some communities in eastern Arizona.

Officials said Wednesday the fire that began in June 15 has burned almost 67 square miles – or more than 42,802 acres – and remains 24 percent contained.

The blaze is about 2 ½ miles north of Cedar Creek where 300 people live.

More than 15,000 people in Pinetop-Lakeside and Show Low, along with others in the surrounding communities, remain under pre-evacuation notice.

Fire officials say the containment line is along the northern cap of the blaze and crews are trying to stop any expansion from reaching outside the burn scar of a wildfire in the area last year.

They say crews now will be focused on expanding fire lines and conducting burnout operations, which is increasing some smoke in the air above the communities.