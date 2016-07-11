© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildlife Officials Investigate Deaths Of 3 Mexican Gray Wolves

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 11, 2016 at 8:29 AM MST
Mark Henle/The Republic

Three Mexican gray wolves have been found dead in Arizona and New Mexico and wildlife managers say they're investigating.


The latest monthly report on the status of the endangered predators shows a male wolf belonging to the Marble Pack was found dead in New Mexico. In Arizona, a female from the Hoodoo Pack and a single male were also found dead in June.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department didn't release any further details about the deaths in the report released Friday. The agency partners with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the wolf reintroduction program.

Illegal shootings, politics and legal battles have hampered the program over the years. Environmentalists want more captive wolves released, but ranchers and some local leaders are concerned about livestock losses and public safety.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Endangered SpeciesMexican gray wolf
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content