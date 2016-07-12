Anti-Marijuana Campaign Files Suit Versus Legalization Measure

Opponents of the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona want a judge to bar the initiative from the November ballot.

Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy filed a lawsuit Monday, arguing that marijuana-legalization backers are deceiving voters in how they are pitching the measure.

The suit was brought by 13 individuals and groups including Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery and Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk.

Election officials still are verifying whether the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The group says it collected more than 250,000 signatures and submitted the petitions on June 30 to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

The initiative needs 150,000 valid signatures by July to qualify to be on the ballot.