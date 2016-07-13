Police Officer Cleared In Fatal Shooting In Lake Havasu City

The Mohave County Attorney's Office has cleared a Lake Havasu City police officer in a fatal shooting last month.

The Kingman Police Department conducted the criminal investigation, which was submitted to the Mohave County Attorney's Office for review of criminal charges.

The County Attorney's Office cleared Officer Jerry Smith of any wrongdoing in the shooting of Devin Scott in the early morning hours of June 20.

They say body camera video clearly shows Scott armed with a knife and advancing on the police officer in a highly aggressive and threatening manner leading to the shooting.

Smith has since returned to active duty.