© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Police Officer Cleared In Fatal Shooting In Lake Havasu City

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 13, 2016 at 7:48 AM MST

The Mohave County Attorney's Office has cleared a Lake Havasu City police officer in a fatal shooting last month.

The Kingman Police Department conducted the criminal investigation, which was submitted to the Mohave County Attorney's Office for review of criminal charges.

The County Attorney's Office cleared Officer Jerry Smith of any wrongdoing in the shooting of Devin Scott in the early morning hours of June 20.

They say body camera video clearly shows Scott armed with a knife and advancing on the police officer in a highly aggressive and threatening manner leading to the shooting.

Smith has since returned to active duty.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeKINGMANMOHAVE COUNTY
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content