Judge To Hear Challenge Of Marijuana Legalization Initiative

Opponents of a campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona will urge a judge to bar the initiative from the November ballot.

Attorneys for Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy will make their arguments Tuesday in a Phoenix courtroom. They argue in part that the citizen's initiative should be blocked because the 100-word explanation on petition sheets doesn't fully explain the effects of the proposed legalization.

The suit was brought by 13 individuals and groups including Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery and Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk.

Backers say the lawsuit is a desperate attempt to keep voters from having the right to vote to legalize marijuana and regulate it like alcohol.

Election officials still are verifying whether the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted enough valid signatures to qualify.