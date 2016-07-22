© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Kirkpatrick Fundraising Outpaces McCain in Second Quarter of 2016

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published July 22, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick raised nearly $1.8 million in the second quarter of the year for her U.S. Senate campaign. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, that’s almost a quarter million dollars more than incumbent Republican Senator John McCain.

The Federal Election Commission reports Kirkpatrick’s fundraising between April and the end of June gives her campaign nearly $2.5 million cash on hand. Most of the total contributions came in the form of individual donations.

During the same time, Senator McCain raked in more than $1.5 million in total contributions, also mostly from individual donors. His campaign has more than $5.8 million on hand.

FEC filings also show about $210,000 dollars in the bank for Republican primary challenger Kelli Ward.

McCain is seeking his sixth term in the Senate. Kirkpatrick declined a run for reelection in Arizona’s First Congressional District to challenge him for the seat. Recent polls have shown a tight race in a general election featuring the two candidates.

