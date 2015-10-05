© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Babeu Announces Candidacy For GOP Nomination In CD1

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 5, 2015 at 8:59 AM MST
BABEU.jpg
Reuters
/

Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu has entered the race for the Republican nomination in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

Babeu announced his candidacy Monday for the open seat held by Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick. She is running in the 2016 race for the Senate seat held by Republican John McCain.

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett and rancher and businessman Gary Kiehne also are seeking the Republican nomination, while former state legislator Tom O'Halleran is running for the Democratic nomination.

The sprawling district is competitive between Democrats and Republicans. It includes most of eastern Arizona, stretching from the Utah line on the north to Graham County and Tucson's northern outskirts on the south.

Babeu also ran in 2012 but ended his campaign amid controversy over allegations by a former boyfriend.

