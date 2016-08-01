Justice Department To Review Fatal Winslow Police Shooting

The U.S. Justice Department will investigate the fatal shooting of a woman by a Winslow police officer.

Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle said Friday that the Civil Rights Division will review the local investigation into the March 27 shooting death of Loreal Tsingine.

Tribal officials have been urging federal officials to look into the treatment of American Indians in towns that border the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation representatives were not immediately available to comment Saturday.

Maricopa County prosecutors announced last week that Officer Austin Shipley would not be charged.

Shipley was responding to a shoplifting at a convenience store when he shot 27-year-old Tsingine on a nearby sidewalk.

Body camera video released shows Tsingine walking quickly toward him with a pair of medical scissors in her left hand, pointed down.



