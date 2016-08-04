Authorities Release Full Report on Winslow Shooting

Witnesses say an Arizona police officer who fatally shot a Native American woman told her repeatedly to drop the scissors in her hand before he opened fire.

Winslow officials on Wednesday released the Arizona Department of Public Safety's full investigative report into the March 27 shooting of Loreal Tsingine.

Police say Officer Austin Shipley was responding to a shoplifting complaint when he shot Tsingine, who was holding a pair of medical scissors, on a sidewalk.

A prosecutor has cleared Shipley in the shooting, saying a review of the case determined he felt his life and that of another officer were threatened.

Native American activists have protested the shooting, saying it was excessive.

The U.S. Justice Department says it's reviewing the shooting investigation.