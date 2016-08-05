Bowie Man Must Pay For Damaging Archaeological Site

A Bowie man has been ordered to pay more than $8,700 in restitution for removing ancient Native American artifacts from an archaeological site in southern Arizona. Federal prosecutors say 69-year-old David James Ioli also was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation.

A judge ordered Ioli to pay $8,707 to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for the restoration and repair of the site. Prosecutors say Ioli visited the Nine Mile site numerous times in April and May 2012. The site is owned and managed by the BLM near Bowie.

Ioli was accused of excavating and removing numerous artifacts, including pottery, arrowheads and grinding stones.

He must turn over all artifacts he took and not enter lands owned by the BLM, National Park Service or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.