© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Schnebly Hill Project Designed to Reduce E. Coli in Oak Creek

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 10, 2016 at 8:40 AM MST
img_3191__1280x960_.jpg
Ryan Heinsius
/

Federal and state officials will spend a quarter-million-dollars to try to reduce the level of E. coli in a section of Oak Creek near Sedona. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the creek is considered “impaired” by the Environmental Protection Agency because of high levels of the potentially deadly bacteria.

The project will repair existing structures and install new ones to prevent erosion near Schnebly Hill Road. Officials with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality have identified that area as having E. coli-laden soil. Although it’s naturally occurring, it can still cause contamination.

Schnebly Hill is a popular site for recreation and cattle grazing. ADEQ says fecal matter from humans, cattle and wildlife is also contributing to Oak Creek’s E. coli spike.

During monsoon season, runoff can carry more of the bacteria downstream. The EPA designates a waterway as “impaired” when it exceeds the pollutant limits of state and local governments and the federal Clean Water Act. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News watercattleLocal NewsArizona Department of Environmental QualityOak Creek
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content