ADEQ Releases Draft Air Pollution Permits for Three Uranium Mines Near Grand Canyon

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has released draft air-pollution-permit renewals for three uranium mines near the Grand Canyon. The agency halted the renewals last year after heightened uranium levels were found in soil. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The proposed permits require the mines’ owner, Energy Fuels Resources, to implement stricter dust-control measures and soil sampling requirements. It’ll limit the size of uranium stockpiles and require covers to be put on open storage areas.

The company is seeking air pollution permits for the Canyon Mine near Tusayan, and the Arizona 1 and EZ mines near Fredonia.

ADEQ says the mines are sources of particulate matter and other combustible materials like carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide. According to the agency, the new regulations will boost environmental protections for areas surrounding the mines.

ADEQ will hold public meetings in Fredonia, Tuba City and Flagstaff at the end of the month. Comments on the permit renewals can be submitted until August 30th.