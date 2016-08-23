Corporation Commissioner Wants Renewable Energy Boost

A member of the state's utility regulation panel says he wants Arizona electric utilities to nearly double the amount of power they get from renewable resources.

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Doug Little on Monday said he wants the commission to require regulated utilities to get 30 percent of their power from solar, wind, biomass and other renewable energy by 2030. The current standard requires regulated electricity companies to get 15 percent of their power from renewables by 2025.

Little says in a statement that advances in wind and solar technologies have dramatically lowered costs and the standards can be increased without creating excessive new expenses for consumers.

A spokesman for the state's largest utility, Arizona Public Service, said the company was reviewing the proposal.