Hundreds Apply For New Arizona Pot Dispensary Licenses

State officials say they received hundreds of applications for approximately 30 new licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Department of Health Services says it has processed 750 applications and that it anticipates awarding 31 dispensary licenses after reviewing those applications that are deemed to be complete and in in compliance with requirements.

Arizona now has 99 licensed dispensaries and that 92 of those are open and operating.

According to the department, 97 percent of the state's residents live within 25 miles of an operating dispensary.

The department administers the medical marijuana program launched through voters' approval of a 2010 proposition put on the 2010 ballot through an initiative campaign.