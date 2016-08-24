13 Ex-Navajo Nation Lawmakers Scheduled To Be Sentenced

Thirteen former Navajo Nation lawmakers are among 15 defendants scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Window Rock for their involvement in misusing the tribe's discretionary fund.

Each of the 13 former tribal council delegates and two former legislative staffers will be sentenced separately in Window Rock District Court.

Prosecutors say the delegates abused a financial assistance program designed to help tribal members facing hard times.

Each delegate pleaded either guilty or no contest to charges of conspiracy, making or permitting false tribal voucher, conflict of interest or adversely affecting confidence of people in the government.

The plea agreements allow a range from probation to one year of incarceration.

The court also will consider ordering restitution in amounts as high as $99,000.

Three other former council delegates already have been sentenced.