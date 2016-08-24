© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

13 Ex-Navajo Nation Lawmakers Scheduled To Be Sentenced

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 24, 2016 at 8:14 AM MST
Thirteen former Navajo Nation lawmakers are among 15 defendants scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Window Rock for their involvement in misusing the tribe's discretionary fund.

Each of the 13 former tribal council delegates and two former legislative staffers will be sentenced separately in Window Rock District Court.

Prosecutors say the delegates abused a financial assistance program designed to help tribal members facing hard times.

Each delegate pleaded either guilty or no contest to charges of conspiracy, making or permitting false tribal voucher, conflict of interest or adversely affecting confidence of people in the government.

The plea agreements allow a range from probation to one year of incarceration.

The court also will consider ordering restitution in amounts as high as $99,000.

Three other former council delegates already have been sentenced.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News corruptionLocal NewsNavajo NationNavajo Nation Council
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
