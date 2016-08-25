Campaign Now Says Trump Phoenix Speech Not On Immigration

Donald Trump will return to Phoenix next week but campaign staffers now say he won't be delivering a speech outlining his immigration policy after all.

Campaign officials had confirmed the planned Aug. 31 immigration speech Wednesday afternoon. But Arizona campaign director Brian Seitchik said later that the event instead will be a Republican unity event timed for the day after the Arizona primary.

The campaign blamed a "staff error."

The Republican presidential candidate has been working to soften the anti-illegal immigration tone that became a hallmark of his primary campaign in the past week. He had scheduled a speech on immigration in Colorado on Thursday but cancelled it.

Arizona Republican Party Chairman Robert Graham earlier confirmed the speech would cover "policy," and campaign officials confirmed the topic was immigration.