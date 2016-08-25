© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Campaign Now Says Trump Phoenix Speech Not On Immigration

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 25, 2016 at 7:48 AM MST
CNN

Donald Trump will return to Phoenix next week but campaign staffers now say he won't be delivering a speech outlining his immigration policy after all.

Campaign officials had confirmed the planned Aug. 31 immigration speech Wednesday afternoon. But Arizona campaign director Brian Seitchik said later that the event instead will be a Republican unity event timed for the day after the Arizona primary.

The campaign blamed a "staff error."

The Republican presidential candidate has been working to soften the anti-illegal immigration tone that became a hallmark of his primary campaign in the past week. He had scheduled a speech on immigration in Colorado on Thursday but cancelled it.

Arizona Republican Party Chairman Robert Graham earlier confirmed the speech would cover "policy," and campaign officials confirmed the topic was immigration.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News republican presidential candidatesPhoenixelectionsGOPDonald TrumpRepublican Party
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content