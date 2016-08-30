Donald Trump To Make Immigration Speech in Phoenix

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign has confirmed he will host an immigration speech in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Trump's campaign website says the event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The doors open at 3 p.m. and tickets are available online.

Trump's Arizona campaign chairman says vice presidential nominee Mike Pence will also attend the event.

Pence hosted a town hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Aug. 2.

Trump's upcoming speech will be his fifth visit to the Phoenix metropolitan area since launching his campaign last year.

The events have drawn large crowds of both supporters and protesters.

Trump used a December event in Mesa to call for a halt to illegal immigration.