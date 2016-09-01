© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Problem With New Election Result Website Found

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 1, 2016 at 8:15 AM MST
Matt York/AP

The Arizona secretary of state's office has figured out why its new election reporting website repeatedly froze and crashed during the Tuesday primary.

The office says in a blog post that a locked file that created a database backup prevented new information from being processed and distributed. Once the problem was tracked down staff altered the agency's database processing to avoid the problem.

The blog post says the file was not part of the public site and wasn't as rigorously tested as needed. The Arizona Republic reported the file contained updated results that were sent to media outlets.

The website problems renewed criticism of the office over its struggles in running state elections.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsprimary electionsSecretary of StateSecretary of State Michele Reagan
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content