Problem With New Election Result Website Found

The Arizona secretary of state's office has figured out why its new election reporting website repeatedly froze and crashed during the Tuesday primary.

The office says in a blog post that a locked file that created a database backup prevented new information from being processed and distributed. Once the problem was tracked down staff altered the agency's database processing to avoid the problem.

The blog post says the file was not part of the public site and wasn't as rigorously tested as needed. The Arizona Republic reported the file contained updated results that were sent to media outlets.

The website problems renewed criticism of the office over its struggles in running state elections.