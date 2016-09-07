© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Tribe: Navajo Code Talker Dies In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 7, 2016 at 8:09 AM MST
12news.com

Another Navajo Code Talker has died in Arizona.

Navajo Nation officials announced Tuesday that Joe Hosteen Kellwood died Monday at age 95.

Kellwood was a Navajo Code Talker in the 1st Marine Division who served in World War II.

He was trained at Navajo Code Talker's School at Camp Elliott in San Diego, California and was the recipient of the Congressional Silver Medal for his service.

The code talkers used the Navajo language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II.

In a statement, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey noted that more than 430 code talkers "answered the call of duty following the Pearl Harbor attacks."

There was no immediate word on funeral plans for Kellwood or a list of his survivors.

