Demotion Of Remnants Of Old Highway Bridge Set For Friday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 14, 2016 at 8:25 AM MST
The state Department of Transportation plans Friday to demolish what's left of the old highway bridge over Hell Canyon north of Chino Valley now that the new one is built and open for traffic.

The department says drivers on State Route 89 could face delays of up to 30 minutes late Friday morning for blasting work.

The blasting work will take place between 9-11 a.m., and the department recommends that drivers consider changing travel times or use alternate routes.

The new bridge opened for traffic in June after approximately 11 months of construction.

The old bridge was built in 1954. The new bridge has wider travel lanes and accommodates heavier loads.

Its construction began two years after crews repaired a 2-foot hole in the deck of the old bridge.

