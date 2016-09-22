Poaching Of A Cow Elk And Calf Reported In Northern Arizona

Authorities are investigating the poaching of a cow elk and her calf in northern Arizona.

State Game and Fish Department officers received information that the cow elk and calf had been shot near Happy Jack, about 40 miles south of Flagstaff.

They say the poaching occurred between Sept. 7-9.

A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Garrett Fabian says the department is hoping the public will come forward to help bring the poacher to justice.