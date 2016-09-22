© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Poaching Of A Cow Elk And Calf Reported In Northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 22, 2016 at 7:36 AM MST
National Park Service

Authorities are investigating the poaching of a cow elk and her calf in northern Arizona.

State Game and Fish Department officers received information that the cow elk and calf had been shot near Happy Jack, about 40 miles south of Flagstaff.

They say the poaching occurred between Sept. 7-9.

A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Garrett Fabian says the department is hoping the public will come forward to help bring the poacher to justice.

