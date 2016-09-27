© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Traffic On I-40 Near Williams To Be Stopped For Utility Work

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 27, 2016 at 8:15 AM MST
I-40.jpg
corcohighways.org
/

Traffic on Interstate 40 east of Williams will be stopped multiple times during five-hour periods three days this week for utility work.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there will be two temporary closures per hour from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The stoppages will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic and will allow crews to work on overhead lines.

ADOT recommends that drivers allow extra time for travel and drive through the work zone with caution.

Williams is located 113 miles east of Kingman and 31 miles west of Flagstaff.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News transportationArizona Department of TransportationWilliams
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content