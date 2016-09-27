Traffic On I-40 Near Williams To Be Stopped For Utility Work

Traffic on Interstate 40 east of Williams will be stopped multiple times during five-hour periods three days this week for utility work.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there will be two temporary closures per hour from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The stoppages will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic and will allow crews to work on overhead lines.

ADOT recommends that drivers allow extra time for travel and drive through the work zone with caution.

Williams is located 113 miles east of Kingman and 31 miles west of Flagstaff.