Voter Numbers at Record High in Coconino County

Coconino County has the highest number of registered voters in its history. Election officials hope that translates into high voter turnout this November. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The county has more than 81,000 registered voters. That’s more than a 10% increase in voter rolls since the August primary election. Within Coconino, one of the biggest spikes was on the Northern Arizona University campus which went up from about 200 to more than 2,000.

“It’s an open seat and there’s a lot at stake this year I think. People are really interested in this election and feel that it’s important to participate,” says Coconino County recorder Patty Hansen.

She hopes Coconino will have an 80% voter turnout this election. During the last open seat presidential contest in 2008, the county had almost 79% percent participation. Officials recommend voters cast their ballots as early as possible because of the likely high turnout.