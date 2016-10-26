Legislator Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor In Food Stamp Case

State Rep. Cecilia Velasquez faces sentencing Dec. 1 in Maricopa County Superior Court after pleading guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of food stamps.

The 42-year-old Litchfield Park Democrat was indicted in June by a state grand jury on felony counts of fraud, theft and unlawful use of food stamps, but she later reached a plea agreement with state prosecutors.

The indictment accused Velasquez of fraudulently obtaining $1,726 in food stamp benefits between Nov. 1, 2013 and Jan. 31, 2015.

The plea deal calls for supervised probation, restitution and 100 hours of community service.

Velasquez is now serving her first term in the Arizona House. That term ends in January, and she dropped her re-election bid after being indicted.