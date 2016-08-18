© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff PD Release Sketch Of Sexual Assualt Suspect

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 18, 2016 at 6:10 AM MST
Flagstaff Police Department

The Flagstaff Police Department has released a sketch of a man, who investigators say impersonated a police officer and raped a woman over the weekend.

The sexual assault happened early Sunday morning near the 200 block of East Birch Avenue, according to Flagstaff Police.

The victim and a witness were seated in their parked car, when the suspect approached them on foot. He lured one of the women to a secluded area, where he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall with a muscular build, possibly wearing blue jeans, glasses and a baseball cap with the word "POLICE" on it.

A witness also described him as having a black strap or stripe across his shirt. The suspect was also reported to be carrying a large flashlight.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

 

