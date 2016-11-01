© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Governor Ducey Appoints New Regent for NOAZ

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 1, 2016 at 4:46 PM MST

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has appointed a new member to the board that oversees Arizona's state university system.

Lyndel Manson of Flagstaff fills a Board of Regents seat designated for representation of northern Arizona.

Manson is replacing LuAnn Leonard, who was appointed to the board in 2008 by then-Gov. Janet Napolitano and who was the first Native American to serve on the board.

Manson is a former investment banking analyst and market analyst and Ducey's office says Manson has "an extensive philanthropic and non-profit background."

Her involvement in K-12 education includes serving as president and treasurer of the board of directors of Northland Preparatory Academy.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ABORLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content