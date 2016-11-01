Governor Ducey Appoints New Regent for NOAZ

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has appointed a new member to the board that oversees Arizona's state university system.

Lyndel Manson of Flagstaff fills a Board of Regents seat designated for representation of northern Arizona .

Manson is replacing LuAnn Leonard, who was appointed to the board in 2008 by then-Gov. Janet Napolitano and who was the first Native American to serve on the board.

Manson is a former investment banking analyst and market analyst and Ducey's office says Manson has "an extensive philanthropic and non-profit background."

Her involvement in K-12 education includes serving as president and treasurer of the board of directors of Northland Preparatory Academy.