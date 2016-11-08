Arizona Voters Consider Legalizing Pot, Raising Minimum Wage

Voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona and make it a rare U.S.-Mexico border state to allow adults to use the drug still banned under federal law.

Also on the ballot Tuesday is an initiative that would raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020 and require some employers to provide paid sick time off.

The pot measure would allow those 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana in the conservative state. Arizona is one of five states considering recreational pot this election.

Proponents say legalization would eliminate black markets, free up police and raise money for K-12 schools. Opponents say it would increase drug trafficking, teen use and deadly car crashes.

Those fighting the measure drew millions from local and out-of-state donors, including casino owner Sheldon Adelson.