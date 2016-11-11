Funeral Scheduled Monday For Slain Show Low Police Officer

Funeral services are scheduled Monday for a Show Low police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Officer Darrin Reed was fatally shot after responding to a disturbance at a restaurant Wednesday in the town of about 10,000 people in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

Authorities say the gunman was later killed during a barricade situation at a rental cabin in the nearby community of Pinetop-Lakeside.

The 50-year-old Reed had been with Show Low police since 2006 and was scheduled to retire in February.

He's survived by a wife and two children.

Police officials say Reed's funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center in Show Low.

They say the funeral is open to the public.