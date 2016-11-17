Flagstaff PD Opens Investigation into Video Showing Officer Punching Woman

The Flagstaff Police Department has opened an internal investigation after an online video surfaced showing an officer punching a woman in the face. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The video appeared on social media Wednesday night. It shows Officer Jeff Bonar struggling with Marissa Morris as he was attempting to arrest her. He then abruptly punches her in the face.

During a press conference, Flagstaff Police Chief Kevin Treadway asked for the community’s patience.

“I have heard your concerns and the department is taking this incident very seriously. It is our intent to conduct a very detailed and thorough investigation into this matter,” said Treadway.

Bonar claimed in the police report, Morris had kicked and kneed him in the groin. However, the video shot by an onlooker doesn’t show that. Police are reviewing the footage. Morris was eventually taken into custody resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

The officer had previous contact with Morris. Last month two warrants were issued for her arrest, but those have since been cleared. Investigators say the officer thought they were still in effect at the time the video was taken.

Bonar has been with Flagstaff PD for nearly three years. Officials aren’t aware of any prior incidents of excessive force involving the officer.

The Flagstaff Police Department has set up a website to provide the community with updates related to ongoing cases at fpdtransparency.com.