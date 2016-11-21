Governor's Office to Investigate DES Director

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says his confidence in Department of Economic Security Director Tim Jeffries has been "shaken" by recent reports of drinking at a DES event.

The Republican governor told the Arizona Capitol Times Monday that he's investigating after the Arizona Republic reported that Jeffries hosting a party where alcohol was served to DES workers in Nogales who gave up civil service protections. The April event happened during normal work hours, although Jeffries has said it was after hours.

Monday's comments are the first time that Ducey hasn't strongly supported Jeffries' despite repeated controversies. The governor stripped him of firing authority last month after the Republic reported that roughly half the 500 DES workers fired by Jeffries since he took office in February 2015 had top performance reviews.