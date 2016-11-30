Electric Car Factory To Open In Arizona

An electric car maker is opening a new manufacturing plant near Casa Grande.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office says the Lucid Motors factory will create 2,000 jobs, including 400 next year. Lucid has been around for a decade, focusing its early years on making batteries but now is getting into auto manufacturing. It has yet to reveal plans to the public for its electric car but that is expected soon.

Ducey says it's another positive sign that companies want to do business in Arizona. The Republican governor has made jobs creation and a business-friendly climate in Arizona a top priority of his administration. Ducey made a trip to California in an attempt to land the factory.