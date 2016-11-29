Gov. Ducey To Dedicate Memorial Park For Fallen Hotshots

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to dedicate a long-awaited memorial for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished in a wildfire three years ago.

Ducey will be joined by family members of the fallen firefighters at Tuesday's private dedication of the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park. The park located two miles south of Yarnell on State Route 89 opens to the public on Wednesday.

The memorial includes a trail that leads to the area where the firefighters died and features individual plaques honoring each of the firefighters.

Nineteen members of the elite firefighting team were killed battling one of the state's most devastating wildfires. Winds shifted and trapped them in a brush-choked box canyon.

The flames also destroyed 127 homes in the Yarnell area.