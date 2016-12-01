Prescott Plans Parade And Courthouse Lighting On Saturday

Prescott's 34th annual Christmas parade is set for Saturday afternoon, followed by the 62nd annual lighting of the old courthouse in the downtown plaza.

The Daily Courier reports that the parade begins at 1 p.m. with participating floats, bands and walking groups circling Willis, Cortez, Goodwin, and Montezuma streets.

Musical entertainment follows at 5 p.m. and the lighting of the courthouse and more than 100 trees is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Prescott Chamber of Commerce CEO David Maurer says up to 10,000 people are expected to view the parade, with popular viewing spots being filled eight to nine people deep.

This year's lighting will include a brief tribute for former Gov. Rose Mofford. She declared Prescott as "Arizona's Christmas City" in 1989. Mofford died in September at age 94.