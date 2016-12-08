Havasupai Tribe Files Water Lawsuit

The Havasupai Tribe has filed a lawsuit in federal court to prevent further reduction of their groundwater source.

The lawsuit says the full flow of Havasu Creek is threatened by a growing number of wells on the Coconino Plateau. The creek provides water for the village of Supai and flows into the Colorado River. The suit contends the new wells are drawing from the 3,000 foot deep aquifer and the tribe is concerned it jeopardizes their livelihood and the ecosystem. Havasupai officials name 19 entities in the suit including the City of Williams, the Uranium Mining Company Energy Fuels and the parent company of Bearizona, a wildlife theme park.