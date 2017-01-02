State Considers New Safety Rules For Boaters In 2017

Arizona regulators are considering new boating rules that are designed to boost safety and better oversee rental operations.

The rules being proposed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department include a ban on boaters towing people from swim platforms at the rear of their craft and a requirement that wake surfers wear life vests.

The Today's News-Herald in Lake Havasu City reports the department is also proposing checkpoints on lakes and rivers to look for impaired or unsafe drivers.

Another proposal in the department's draft rules would require watercraft rental companies to register as vehicle for hire companies and place identifying placards on their boats and personal watercraft.

The rules are proposed to take effect in the fall.