© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Game And Fish Department: 3 Elk Killed In Eastern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 16, 2016 at 7:58 AM MST
arizona-elk.jpg
http://www.arizona-leisure.com/
/

Three bull elk have been found dead in eastern Arizona and the state Game and Fish Department is offering a $2,500 reward to find the poachers responsible.

Authorities say the elk were killed Nov. 7 in an agricultural field near Joseph City, about 20 miles east of Winslow.

Officials say the elk were untouched and left to waste.

Game and Fish wildlife manager Ken Clay calls the poaching "a senseless act and not the actions of a hunter."

He says the area where the elk were killed is open year-round to anyone who purchases a non-permit elk tag over the counter at one of the Game and Fish Department's offices.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona elkArizona Department of Game and FishWinslow
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content