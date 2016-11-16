Game And Fish Department: 3 Elk Killed In Eastern Arizona

Three bull elk have been found dead in eastern Arizona and the state Game and Fish Department is offering a $2,500 reward to find the poachers responsible.

Authorities say the elk were killed Nov. 7 in an agricultural field near Joseph City, about 20 miles east of Winslow.

Officials say the elk were untouched and left to waste.

Game and Fish wildlife manager Ken Clay calls the poaching "a senseless act and not the actions of a hunter."

He says the area where the elk were killed is open year-round to anyone who purchases a non-permit elk tag over the counter at one of the Game and Fish Department's offices.