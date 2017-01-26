© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Phoenix Mayor Criticizes President Trump's Executive Orders

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 26, 2017 at 8:39 AM MST
stanton-greg-ap1.jpg
Associated Press
/

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is calling President Donald Trump's executive orders on the U.S.-Mexico border wall and immigration enforcement "a divisive attack on Latinos in Phoenix and around the country."

Trump moved to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of the border wall.

He also moved to restart the "Secure Communities" program that helped the Obama administration deport more than 409,000 immigrants in 2012.

In a statement, Stanton says Trump's executive orders will "incite fear and chaos for Latinos and immigrants alike."

The mayor says building a wall will only tear Arizona's economy down and damage relationships with Mexico that support 100,000 Arizona jobs.

Stanton says Arizona will fight the federal government's attempt "to turn the Phoenix Police Department into a mass deportation force."

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Phoenixborder patrolBorderillegal immigrationDonald Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content