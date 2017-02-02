© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Lawmakers Push for New U.S. Circuit Court

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 2, 2017 at 1:39 PM MST
State Republican Senators Jeff Flake and John McCain are once again trying to move Arizona out of the jurisdiction of the U.S. 9th circuit court of appeals. 

They’ve introduced legislation that would create a new 12th circuit to include Arizona, Idaho, Alaska, Montana, Nevada and Washington. The bill would make the new circuit unbound by any 9th circuit rulings. The senators say the court is overworked and over populated and Arizona should move to a smaller court with stronger regional and cultural ties. The plan is also supported by Governor Doug Ducey. Opponents of the bill say it’s a political move. 

KNAU and Arizona News Jeff FlakeSenator John McCainLocal NewsGovernor Doug Ducey
KNAU STAFF
