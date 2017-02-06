© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT Holds Traffic Sign Contest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 6, 2017 at 4:08 PM MST
The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving the public a chance to submit their own ideas for traffic sign messages. 

ADOT officials say they started placing quirky safety slogans on their signs over a year ago to reduce impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. One message was Star Wars themed and said “Aggressive driving is the path to the dark side”. People can submit their ideas at the ADOT website. The public will vote on the finalists to decide a winner. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsADOT
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
