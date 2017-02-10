© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Faint Shadow Covers Moon Tonight in Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published February 10, 2017 at 5:00 AM MST
credit_nasa_goddard_space_flight_center_scientific_visualization_studio.jpg
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio
/

The full moon will appear a bit dimmer as it rises tonight (Friday, February 10). That’s because it’s due for a special kind of lunar eclipse.

Tonight’s event is called a penumbral lunar eclipse. That means the moon is passing through the fuzzy outer ring of Earth’s shadow. Unlike a partial or total lunar eclipse, the moon won’t have a bite taken out of it and it won’t darken to a deep red. Instead sky watchers will see a subtle shading.

For Arizonans, the eclipse will already be at its midpoint when the moon rises in the east around six p.m. The event will be over by eight p.m.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News astronomyLocal NewsScience and Innovationeclipse
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content