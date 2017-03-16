Survey Finds Wildlife Have Preferences For Crossing Highway

It turns out that some types of wildlife like to go over a state highway, others tend to go under it and still others can go either way.

Those are initial results of a survey of camera-monitored usage of a new $9.5 million wildlife crossing of State Route 77 near Oro Valley in northeastern Pima County.

Deer overwhelmingly preferred the crossing's overpass while javelin and bobcats preferred the underpass, with only a few going for the overpass.

Roughly two-thirds of the coyotes went for the underpass while the remaining third opted for the overpass.

The crossing project is a partnership of the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Authority.

It's an attempt to reduce roadkill and to promote wildlife connectivity between the Santa Catalina and Tortolita mountains.