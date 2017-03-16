© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Survey Finds Wildlife Have Preferences For Crossing Highway

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 16, 2017 at 7:55 AM MST
It turns out that some types of wildlife like to go over a state highway, others tend to go under it and still others can go either way.

Those are initial results of a survey of camera-monitored usage of a new $9.5 million wildlife crossing of State Route 77 near Oro Valley in northeastern Pima County.

Deer overwhelmingly preferred the crossing's overpass while javelin and bobcats preferred the underpass, with only a few going for the overpass.

Roughly two-thirds of the coyotes went for the underpass while the remaining third opted for the overpass.

The crossing project is a partnership of the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Authority.

It's an attempt to reduce roadkill and to promote wildlife connectivity between the Santa Catalina and Tortolita mountains.

Associated Press
