Travel Ban Keeps International Flight Students In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 27, 2017 at 10:45 AM MST
EMBRY-RIDDLE1.jpg

Four international students at a well-known flight school in Prescott, Arizona, did not return home over spring break because of concerns about the travel bans proposed by President Donald Trump.

The Daily Courier reports that Andy Fraher, director of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's international programs, says visas don't guarantee entry and there is fear that the students' visas wouldn't be honored.

He says no Embry-Riddle student from any of the countries listed in the Trump administration's second travel ban has had to travel back into the U.S. The school has advised students that they are safer staying in the country than going home to visit family.

Fraher asked the four international students who stayed in the U.S. to speak with the Courier, but they did not respond.

