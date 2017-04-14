Sen. Jeff Flake Faces Jeering Crowd At Town Hall

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake was met with loud boos as he took the stage to meet with constituents at a town hall event.

The crowd quickly started hurling angry questions and criticism at the senator as he began answering concerns regarding health care, internet privacy, and actions by the Trump administration.

Constituents repeatedly faulted Flake for his position on defunding Planned Parenthood, reforming the Affordable Care Act, and voting for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The crowd jeered and screamed at the senator after nearly every answer he gave over more than two hours.

House and Senate Republicans across the country have faced critical crowds when holding town halls while home on congressional recesses. Some GOP lawmakers have refrained from holding them.