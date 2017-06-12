Arizona Authorities Seize Pet Bobcat, Deer, Javelina

Arizona Game and Fish authorities have seized a bobcat, deer and javelina that were being kept as pets near Tucson.

Authorities learned in June that residents illegally took the animals captive about a year ago.

Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart says the mule deer will be taken to the department's wildlife center in Phoenix for treatment and then will be moved to Bearizona in Williams.

The bobcat was placed at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and the javelina, an animal similar to a boar, was taken to Scottsdale's Wildlife Conservation Center.

Hart says unless obviously injured, baby mammals should be left where they are and untouched.