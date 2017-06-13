Police: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Beaten, Burned

Chino Valley police say a 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and not breathing in the home of his mother and her boyfriend, who have been arrested in the case.

Police Lt. Vincent Schaan says Christian Pearson died Sunday from the injuries he suffered before being found Thursday. He had been was hospitalized in critical condition.

Schaan says with the boy's death police will ask prosecutors to charge 34-year-old Julianna Moore and 36-year-old Daniel Terry with first-degree murder.

They remain jailed after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, child abuse and aggravated assault.

It's not clear whether they have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Police have said it appears the couple abused the child while he was bound and unable to flee.